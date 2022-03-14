Real Madrid name starting lineup for trip to face Mallorca in La Liga

Real Madrid travel to the Balearic Islands this evening to take on Mallorca in another important La Liga clash. Los Blancos will go ten points clear of second-placed Sevilla if they secure victory.

They’ll also be preparing well for this coming Sunday evening, when they welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu in the final Clasico of the season. Mallorca are currently 16th in La Liga, two points clear of Cadiz and the relegation zone.

Carlo Ancelotti has set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will sit in midfield with Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos either side of him, while Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Madrid come into the game on a high following their comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week. They’ll hope to build on that tonight.