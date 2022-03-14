Real Madrid open up ten point La Liga title lead

Real Madrid have moved ten points clear at the top of La Liga in Monday night action as they clinched a 3-0 win away at Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now in pole position to regain the Spanish title in the coming weeks as the Italian aims for a major piece of silverware in his first year back in Madrid.

Despite the final result, Real Madrid were far from the free flowing best on the night in Palma, but they ruthlessly took their chances after the restart.

Talisman Karim Benzema neatly slipped in strike partner Vinicius Junior, to fire the visitors in front, before the Frenchman doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Vini Jr puts Real Madrid in front! 🔥 The Brazilian superstar combines with Karim Benzema to take full advantage of the Mallorca mistake ⚪ pic.twitter.com/svm1v911MD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 14, 2022

With the win safely secured, Ancelotti rotated his starting team with a flurry of late substitutions, before Benzema nodded home a third from a towering header.

Up next for Real Madrid is their eagerly anticipated El Clasico home tie against arch rivals Barcelona with Mallorca heading to Espanyol.

Images via Getty Images