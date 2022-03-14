Barcelona La Liga

Real Madrid face injury concerns ahead of El Clasico showdown

Real Madrid could face an incoming injury headache ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico showdown with Barcelona.

Los Blancos moved ten points clear at the top of La Liga in Monday night action as Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruised to a 3-0 win away at Mallorca.

However, three points in Palma may have come at a cost for Ancelotti, with centre back Eder Militao missing out on the game due to a virus.

Eder Militao

Brazilian winger Rodrygo was forced off in the closing stages at San Moix, after suffering a bad tackle, and he could be in line for a sustained absence.

French international Ferland Mendy was also brought off in the final minutes with an injury but the main concern for Ancelotti will be centred on star man Karim Benzema.

Benzema was the only one of three injury concerns who completed 90 minutes on the night, but Ancelotti will now await an update on them, ahead of facing Barcelona on March 20.

  1. Inati says:
    15th March 2022 at 8:11 am

    El Classico a must WIN game even if it means playing the likes of Bale and Mariano, if Rodrygo Goes and Karim are unavailable. Team needs this win to intimidate our opponents and motivate our intensity making our attack perfecto to the finishing.

  2. Bilyaminu says:
    15th March 2022 at 10:06 am

    Actually it is a great boost for Barcelona, and they will clinch 3 points at the Bernabeu.

  3. Abdu hassan says:
    15th March 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Want off benzama

  4. Tanko Hassan says:
    15th March 2022 at 5:59 pm

    E must wins Mach

