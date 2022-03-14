Carlo Ancelotti has issued a bold verdict on Eduardo Camavinga and Real Madrid’s young stars.

Los Blancos had a rather quiet summer of last, saving money for key target Kylian Mbappe, but they did manage to snap up Camavinga on a deal worth around €30 million.

It was an unexpected deal that few saw coming, but it has turned to be an inspired signing from Real Madrid.

Camavinga still isn’t a starter in Ancelotti‘s ideal starting XI, but he has put on a number of impressive performances so far this season.

The 19-year-old is an energetic figure in midfield when called upon, and there is plenty of excitement over his future.

Ancelotti, who is not likely to be at the club in the very long-term, is just as excited, tipping Camavinga, and indeed others, to become a focal point in Real Madrid’s midfield going forward.

“Camavinga is the present and the future of this club. This is quite clear for him and for us,” said Ancelotti in his latest press conference.

“The day that Modric, Casemiro and Kroos are older, we will have Camavinga, Valverde, the youngsters who are in the Castilla, like Antonio Blanco.

“We have the ideal relief for these legends of the club.”

Camavinga is already tied down to a long-term contract, and along with Valverde, Real Madrid should have a natural stepping stone when Modric and Kroos do finally hold up their boots.