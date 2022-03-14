Pierre-Emerick delivers classy response to Piers Morgan telling him he misses him at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal during the January transfer window and has certainly hit the ground running. The Gabonese striker, who’d fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, has scored six goals in nine games since trading North London for the Catalan capital.

His goals have been important as Barcelona go from strength-to-strength under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez. They’re currently third in La Liga, level on points with fourth placed Atletico Madrid but just five behind second-placed Sevilla. Given the way they’re playing you wouldn’t bet against them leapfrogging the Andalusian outfit and finishing second.

Not that Arsenal are doing too badly themselves. After many years of failing to qualify for the Champions League they’re also on the right track under Arteta; they’re currently fourth in the Premier League table, a point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand on their old rivals.

Piers Morgan, a well-known Arsenal supporter, sent a message to Aubameyang on Sunday after he scored during Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna at Camp Nou as noted by CaughtOffside. “Arsenal fans have spent the past two hours gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang and they’re so glad he’s gone” Morgan tweeted, tagging the forward.

“Meanwhile, he just scored his sixth goal in nine games for Barcelona, which includes five goals in six La Liga games. I miss you, Auba.” Aubameyang’s response was classy. “Thanks Piers but sometimes everyone benefits from a separation,” he said. “What’s most important is that everyone is happy now. And we had good times that I won’t forget.”