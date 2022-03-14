Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s presence could help Barcelona retain Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona’s capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has proved to be a remarkably astute move. The Gabonese forward has contributed six goals in nine appearances for the Catalan club and has brought a lightness to the team similar to Dani Alves.

Aubameyang’s acquisition has also been huge for Ousmane Dembele according to Diario Sport. Both players already knew each other following their time together at Borussia Dortmund back in the 2016/17 season; they enjoy each other’s company.

The positive impact Aubameyang has brought has raised hopes that Dembele could renew his contract with Barcelona rather than leave at the end of this season when it’s set to expire.

Between their time at Dortmund and Barcelona the two have played 52 games together, combining for 14 goals. If you take into account the ratio between games and goals Dembele has been Aubameyang’s best-ever partner in an attacking sense. Whether that’s enough to convince Dembele to stay is unknown.