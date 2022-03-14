Mino Raiola’s opinion will weigh heavily in Erling Haaland’s forthcoming decision on his future

Super agent Mino Raiola’s opinion will weigh heavily in his client Erling Haaland’s final decision about his future according to a report by Diario AS. The Borussia Dortmund forward is widely expected to leave the Bundesliga this summer with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all competing for his services.

Raiola has spoken in the past about the importance of any potential destination being attractive from both an economic standpoint and a sporting standpoint. Haaland wants to join a club where he can aspire to win all there is to win from the jump.

Madrid’s problem with their pursuit of Haaland is the fact they’ve so clearly made Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe their number one choice. Barcelona’s problem is that Haaland’s preference in Spain is to join Madrid. City’s problem is that Pep Guardiola doesn’t like working with Raiola after the issues he had with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Barcelona.