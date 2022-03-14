Marcos Llorente calls for ‘aggressive’ Atletico Madrid at Manchester United

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has called on his teammates to show their trademark aggression up against Manchester United tomorrow night.

Los Rojiblancos head to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with the contest aggregate score level at 1-1 from their meeting in Madrid last month.

Diego Simeone’s side dominated at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano but a late United equaliser has given them a foothold ahead of the return fixture.

“It’s impossible not to be motivated by games like this, it’s very important for us, we come here on good form and the team is looking forward to it”, as per reports from Marca.

“It is totally open and even more so from the result of the first leg, everything will be decided in this game.

“It will be tough, and we need to have the right attitude and play with a high level of aggressiveness.”

Llorente is expected to retain his starting place for Simeone in Manchester with the Spanish international playing a key role on his return to the the midfield engine room.

Simeone is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his side from the first leg with a five man defence significantly restricting United’s chances to score in the Spanish capital.

With away goals no longer a factor in Champions League knockout games, it is all to play for at Old Trafford, as Simeone faces up to his old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, on the back of a record breaking weekend for the Portuguese superstar.