Marcos Llorente calls for ‘aggressive’ Atletico Madrid at Manchester United

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has called on his teammates to show their trademark aggression up against Manchester United tomorrow night.
Los Rojiblancos head to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with the contest aggregate score level at 1-1 from their meeting in Madrid last month.
Diego Simeone’s side dominated at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano but a late United equaliser has given them a foothold ahead of the return fixture.
“It’s impossible not to be motivated by games like this, it’s very important for us, we come here on good form and the team is looking forward to it”, as per reports from Marca.
“It is totally open and even more so from the result of the first leg, everything will be decided in this game.
“It will be tough, and we need to have the right attitude and play with a high level of aggressiveness.”
Llorente is expected to retain his starting place for Simeone in Manchester with the Spanish international playing a key role on his return to the the midfield engine room.
Simeone is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his side from the first leg with a five man defence significantly restricting United’s chances to score in the Spanish capital.
With away goals no longer a factor in Champions League knockout games, it is all to play for at Old Trafford, as Simeone faces up to his old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, on the back of a record breaking weekend for the Portuguese superstar.
I think want Marcos lorrenti said was correct he said this because he knew that koke is going to play and he is our numbers one match factors of today he lack some many thing sorrunding him ,,,he is to slow,lazy,unactive, disability in time of running and clamming captain ,,,,koke is our first factors Simone should please drop koke in this game and use kondobia, lorrenti and griezmann in that midfielder if really he needed this game to progress to qualify for quarter final,,,,,and the issue of our attacking he should use Correa,conha and Felix in our attacking,,,,….and the issue of our defense I think this is something very serious we expect all our defense should be very alart on everyone in the field ,, everyone is important in the field as far as football is concerned ,,,, everyone is in ergar to score ball that is the most beautiful things in football we should respect each and every player in the field…..