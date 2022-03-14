Manchester United welcome two key men back ahead of Champions League date with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travel to Old Trafford tomorrow evening to take on Manchester United in a finely-poised Champions League tie. The first leg of their last 16 clash was drawn back at the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago so everything’s to play for.

And both sides are coming into the game off the back of a successful weekend. On Friday evening Atletico beat Cadiz 2-1 thanks to goals from Joao Felix and Rodrigo de Paul, and then the following night United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 thanks to a dramatic hat-trick from the one-and-only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neither side are enjoying stellar campaigns but they’ll hope the weekend’s exploits can inspire them to a strong performance come the first whistle. Atletico, despite their status as reigning champions, are currently fourth in La Liga while United are fifth in the Premier League, outside the Champions League places.

United have, however, been handed a boost before the game with the news that Bruno Fernandes and Luka Shaw are available for selection after recovering from recent illnesses. That’s according to a report by Manchester Evening News and Caught Offside.