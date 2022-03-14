Grzegorz Krychowiak seals AEK Athens transfer following Russia exit

Former Sevilla midfield star Grzegorz Krychowiak has sealed a loan move to Greek side AEK Athens following his departure from Russian club Krasnodar.

Polish international Krychowiak opted to leave the Russian Premier League side as part of an exodus of players from the country.

FIFA and UEFA have confirmed a special exemption, outside of the normal transfer window, which allows players to leave Russian or Ukrainian clubs, due to the former’s invasion of the latter.

Krychowiak has joined AEK Athens on a six-month loan deal, until the end of the 2021/22 season, as part of the FIFA/UEFA exemption.

However, despite Krychowiak’s intention to cancel his Krasnodar contract, the current window extension only applies until June, with the 32-year-old currently tied to the club until 2024.

Following his departure from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, after winning two La Liga titles in Spain, Krychowiak joined Paris Saint-Germain, followed by spells at West Bromwich Albion and Lokomotiv Moscow.