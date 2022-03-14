Julen Lopetegui’s post-Rayo Vallecano rant shows why Sevilla aren’t true contenders

Sevilla’s title dreams seemed to fade a little more on a bright Sunday afternoon as they were held to a draw by Rayo Vallecano. And Julen Lopetegui didn’t hide his disappointment with everything but his team.

“We leave with a very negative feeling after a tough game that was even tougher due to a pitch that was in very poor condition, and players, the club, the fans and La Liga deserves a better surface,” Lopetegui told reporters.

But it didn’t end there. Instead, he turned to VAR, after a Rafa Mir goal was ruled out for handball and a penalty was later overturned.

“VAR, according to what they’ve told us, isn’t to re-referee an incident, it only intervenes when it’s black and white, not grey or doubtful. That hasn’t happened here,” he raged.

“We’ve been clearly prejudiced against because of this decision from the referee to go back on what he saw. I can’t understand it.”

He may have a point. But can you envisage Carlo Ancelotti ranting about the consistency of VAR? Or Diego Simeone complaining about the quality of the pitch?

Only relegation-battling Cadiz have drawn more games this season and Sevilla have not come back from behind to win all season. That shows a mentality problem and an inability to see teams off.

The issues don’t end there. Sevilla average 1.53 points per game away from home, compared to 2.54 points per game at the Pizjuan. Given that Sevilla have drawn their last five in a row on the road, with their last away win coming at Cadiz on 3rd January, it’s a problem which isn’t getting any better.

This was a team that ended the game at Vallecas with Youssuf En-Nesyri, Anthony Martial and Rafa Mir in a front three. Injuries have hit Sevilla hard, but that is some incredible attacking power to have at his disposal.

Lopetegui is a man of emotions. He knows no other way than to hop along the touchline like a lost Easter Bunny hitchhiking for a ride home. And he’s almost certain to be far more self-critical behind closed doors than he is in public.

But that composure, that elegance, that proven winners like Ancelotti or Simeone have, is part of what is separating Sevilla from a real shot at the top of La Liga. Against Rayo, as the going got tough, they resorted to long balls and directness with no end result. They looked as frustrated and directionless as the man on the sidelines.

If Sevilla are to truly challenge Real Madrid for LaLiga, and it seems too late for that to happen this season, they need to gain a winners mentality to see them through these occasions. And that starts with Julen Lopetegui in the press room.