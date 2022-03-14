Barcelona advisor Jordi Cruyff has maintained that the Ousmane Dembélé contract situation is a tricky one.

Dembélé remains on course to leave Barcelona for absolutely nothing at the end of the season.

The winger is out of contract this summer, and he has so far rejected every offer that Barca have offered up.

Keen to significantly strengthen their squad this summer, Barca are only offering Dembélé a reduced contract, and the 24-year-old feels he is worth more.

The winger has received plenty of criticism on the back of his contract rejections, though in the meantime, he has produced some excellent performances.

On Sunday, he produced two more brilliant assists as Barca saw off Osasuna with a 4-0 win.

And in such fine form, Barca fans are now asking whether there is any way their club can find a way to keep Dembélé.

But Blaugrana advisor Cruyff has maintained that the situation is not an easy one.

“The situation in respect to the renovation of Dembélé is not easy,” he told Sport.

“I believe that what is most important is that he continues helping the team and the rest will come.

“He has had a good game, like many players that are out of contact and search for a better contract.

“He continues helping the team to achieve the best objectives and aside from that, we cannot control.”