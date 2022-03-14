Fluminense president confirms their starlet Luiz Henrique will join Real Betis in the summer

Mario Bittencourt, Fluminense’s president, has confirmed that Real Betis have signed their player Luiz Henrique in comments carried by Diario AS. The Brazilian will head to Andalusia in the summer, when Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores campaign ends.

“We’ve signed a pre-contract for 85% of Luiz Henrique’s rights for €13m,” Bittencourt said. “Our economic situation forced us to accept the offer, to which we must add that the player will receive a stratospheric salary in Spain. We’re not happy to have to let a talent like this leave in the middle of the season.”

The 21-year-old, born in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, joined Fluminense at the age of eleven and made his first team debut in 2020 when he came on as a substitute against Palmeiras. He signed a contract to 2025 with the club the same year. He’s provided ten goals and ten assists in 93 games for Fluminense.

Betis have signed promising Brazilian talents before like Junior Firpo and Emerson, both of whom left for Barcelona before ending up in the Premier League. They’ll hope to strengthen their squad in the summer to build on what’s proving to be an excellent year. Betis are currently sixth in La Liga and have a Copa del Rey final to look forward to. They’re also still alive in the Europa League.