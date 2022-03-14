Eder Militao pulls out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Mallorca due to illness

Real Madrid have travelled to the Balearic Islands to take on Mallorca this evening but Eder Militao wasn’t on the plane according to a report by Marca. The Brazilian is suffering from a cold that disrupted his night’s sleep and isn’t available.

It’s nothing serious, but given that Carlo Ancelotti has an otherwise clean bill of health he can afford to give Militao the night off; he wants him to be fully rested for next Sunday night’s clash with Barcelona in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid can pull ten points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga if they beat Mallorca this evening following the Andalusian outfit’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon. They’ll still be on a high following their comeback defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be looking to maintain that high and the momentum it’s generated.