Diego Simeone claims midfield battle will be key at Manchester United

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has claimed the midfield battle will be crucial in their clash with Manchester United.

Los Rojiblancos head to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie tomorrow night with the contest level at 1-1 following their meeting in Madrid last month.

Simeone’s side enjoyed the better of the contest in the Spanish capital but Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser has kept United in the running for a place in the last eight.

The Argentinian opted for 3-5-2 system in the first leg, but he faces a selection call on whether to start captain Koke for a second successive game, after he lasted just 45 minutes against Cadiz last weekend.

“Because of their characteristics in midfield, and ours in that area, it will be a dynamic game,” as per reports from Marca.

“There will be high pressure from them at the start and we will try to take advantage of the counter attack.”

United will wait until the last minute before confirming their own starting side with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay both pushing for a recall to the Red Devils midfield.