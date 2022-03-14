Carlo Ancelotti says he is in agreement with Real Madrid over the out of contract players.
Los Blancos have a number of players out of contract this summer, with legendary midfielder Luka Modric at the top of the list.
Beyond Modric, Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcon will all see their current deals expire this summer.
In the case of Modric, it is very likely Real Madrid will move to extend his current deal by another year.
It seems Bale and Isco are all-but certain to leave having seen playing time reduced over the last couple of years.
The only big question mark is over Marcelo, who has served the club admirably over 15 years.
The Brazilian wants to finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, now 33 years of age, but there is no doubting that his performance levels have dropped off, and he has now become a supplementary option.
The decisions over all four of the out of contract players are yet to be announced at this point, but before they are confirmed, head coach Ancelotti has made it clear that he is in agreement with the club.
“We have to speak with the club about this topic, but we don’t have a problem,” he said in his latest press conference.
“We are 100% in agreement. The decisions that the club is going to take shortly are those in which I am 100% agreement with.”
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dear RM,
Please promote academy players. So far, none has made any significant impact. Also besides Daniel Carvajal, there is no one to represent RM in the National side.
On the contrary, Barca, despite their turbulent times has 7-8 players who can represent Spanish side at any time.
Think about it!
pleas
e graduate blanco
Makes a decisions that will be good for the club. Bale and Isco can leave, bit Marcelo and Modric has to be extended.
Did Marcelo have use for you ?
For now Madrid haven’t the replacement of modric, since those young players are not reliable by ancelloti, also mercelo is only one who can replace Mendy in the left back position, the rest two has no more use in the team, so they can give space for others to sign for the team ( Madrid ).
Bale and isco should leave but marcelo should stay
Dear RM, I am a fan and my opinion is for the interest of the club.Please accademy players should use in midfield, right and left flank positions.Barca is doing well in this regard and it will lay a good foundation for the future.Modric and Marcelo should renewed.Marcelo can be converted to an attacking midfield player. Thanks.