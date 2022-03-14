Carlo Ancelotti says he is in agreement with Real Madrid over the out of contract players.

Los Blancos have a number of players out of contract this summer, with legendary midfielder Luka Modric at the top of the list.

Beyond Modric, Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcon will all see their current deals expire this summer.

In the case of Modric, it is very likely Real Madrid will move to extend his current deal by another year.

It seems Bale and Isco are all-but certain to leave having seen playing time reduced over the last couple of years.

The only big question mark is over Marcelo, who has served the club admirably over 15 years.

The Brazilian wants to finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, now 33 years of age, but there is no doubting that his performance levels have dropped off, and he has now become a supplementary option.

The decisions over all four of the out of contract players are yet to be announced at this point, but before they are confirmed, head coach Ancelotti has made it clear that he is in agreement with the club.

“We have to speak with the club about this topic, but we don’t have a problem,” he said in his latest press conference.

“We are 100% in agreement. The decisions that the club is going to take shortly are those in which I am 100% agreement with.”