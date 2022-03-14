Barcelona have a squad cost balance of -€144m following the winter market

La Liga have released the squad costs and salary limits of all clubs in La Liga and Segunda according to Marca. Barcelona are the only club in the former that are currently in the red.

Barcelona went from a salary limit of €97m following the summer market to a balance of -€144m following the winter market. This is largely due to their transfer activity; they signed Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore.

Real Madrid are in the opposite situation; they have a balance of €739m and didn’t spend a cent during the winter market. Sevilla are second with a balance of €199m while Atletico Madrid are third with a balance of €161m.

The LCDP, or squad cost limit, is the amount that each club can spend on players and coaching staff. This limit covers the first team but also the rest of the club in its entirety.