Barcelona could target Mohamed Salah if they fail to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Barcelona are determined to bring in a top-level centre-forward this summer even if they fail to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. If they fail to sign the Norwegian, their first-choice, they’ll go for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as per Diario Sport.

Salah isn’t a pure nine but Xavi Hernandez is said to admire the Egyptian and believes he could offer something interesting to Barcelona’s frontline. He’d cost between €60m and €70m as his contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023.

Salah’s negotiations to renew with Liverpool haven’t really been progressing and it’s looking increasingly likely that a change of scenery could be imminent. The 30-year-old is said to be open to a change of scenery and likes the idea of joining Barcelona.

Salah has grown into one of the finest attackers in European football since he joined Liverpool. He’s played 238 games for the English club, contributing 153 goals and 57 assists.