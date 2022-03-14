Atletico Madrid have already arrived in England ahead of Manchester United clash

Atletico Madrid go to Old Trafford tomorrow evening to take on Manchester United in a finely-poised Champions League tie. The first leg of their last 16 clash was drawn back at the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago so everything’s to play for.

And both sides are coming into the game off the back of a successful weekend. On Friday evening Atletico beat Cadiz 2-1 thanks to goals from Joao Felix and Rodrigo de Paul, and then the following night United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 thanks to a dramatic hat-trick from the one-and-only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neither side are enjoying stellar campaigns but they’ll hope the weekend’s exploits can inspire them to a strong performance come the first whistle. Atletico, despite their status as reigning champions, are currently fourth in La Liga while United are fifth in the Premier League, outside the Champions League places.

Atletico’s 23-man squad for the trip to England includes three players who’ll be doubts until the last minute in Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mario Hermoso. It also includes six players from the academy. Atletico’s travelling party arrived in England at 15:00 CET on a chartered flight and were greeted by Atletico fans upon arrival. Diego Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez earned the warmest welcomes according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.