Xavi Hernandez gave Barcelona a dressing-down at half-time of their scoreless draw with Galatasaray

Barcelona drew 0-0 with Galatasaray at Camp Nou on Thursday evening in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash. The Blaugrana failed to break down their Turkish visitors and will now have to go there and get a result in the second leg.

And according to El Chiringuito as carried by Diario Sport, Xavi Hernandez gave the team quite a dressing down during the half-time break. He accused his men of lacking concentration and not showing enough ambition as their four-game winning run ended.

Barcelona struggled to get past Inaki Pena, the Galatasaray goalkeeper who’s on loan at the Turkish side from Barcelona. Thoughts now turn to Osasuna, who they face at Camp Nou on Sunday, before the return leg at Galatasaray.

El Clasico is then on the cards at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 20th. Barcelona are currently third in La Liga, seven points behind second-placed Sevilla and 15 behind great rivals Real Madrid.