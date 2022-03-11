Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has credited Galatasaray for their efforts in the Europa League.

The Blaugrana were left frustrated on Thursday night, drawing in the home leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Barca struggled to create against a Galatasaray side who have been excellent in Europe so far this season, going undefeated and without conceding a single away goal.

The Blaugrana did create a handful of chances, but they generally struggled after scoring at will over recent weeks.

They now head to Istanbul for a tricky away day next week, needing to win one way or another to progress to the quarter-finals.

Xavi spoke of his disappointment after the game, with his men disappointing at home.

But he also gave credit to Galatasaray for their ‘phenomenal’ efforts.

“We have lacked attacking better and being less dense in the final pass, in the middle.

“Galatasaray has been phenomenal, they haven’t let us finish.

“It’s a shame because we have generated, less than other games but as a minimum to win a game.

“I have already said that this is Europe and people are here by their own merits.

“It’s a difficult competition, complicated and we have to continue working with humility.”

Barca will remain confident despite the difficulties of playing in Istanbul, especially having drawn at home to Napoli before making easy work of the Serie A giants away from home.