Three key Real Madrid players are one yellow card away from missing El Clasico

Real Madrid returned to training this morning at Valdebebas after Wednesday evening’s historic comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Next up for Los Blancos are Mallorca, who they take on this coming Monday night.

It’s Madrid’s final game before El Clasico, when they take on Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 20th. Carlo Ancelotti’s men travel to the Balearic Islands with three players on the verge of suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards note Mundo Deportivo; Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Casemiro. If they pick up another booking they’ll miss Barcelona.

Mendy and Casemiro both missed the clash with PSG through suspension but Militao would be a real blow. The Brazilian has become one of the best centre-backs in European football this season and alongside David Alaba makes up the best defensive partnership in La Liga and one of the very best in Europe.