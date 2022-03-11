The numbers behind Eduardo Camavinga’s impressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain

Eduardo Camavinga came on for Toni Kroos around the hour mark of Real Madrid’s comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain and impressed according to Diario AS. He immediately told Luka Modric that he and Fede Valverde would form a double pivot to free the Croatian to do as he pleased in the final third and it worked very well; three minutes later Karim Benzema scored.

Camavinga was excellent, bringing energy and legs to the midfield and enabling Madrid to turn the tide on a tough game. He played 37 minutes and completed 15 of his 16 passes, a success rate of 94% that only the über-experienced Kroos bettered.

The Frenchman is finally beginning to make his presence felt at the Santiago Bernabeu. Born in a refugee camp in Angola, the midfielder made his debut at 16 for Rennes and joined Madrid this past summer on the final day of the transfer window. He’s patient, willing to learn and determined to succeed at Madrid.