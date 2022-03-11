Real Madrid stars called up for Brazil duty

Four Real Madrid stars have been called up for international duty with Brazil later this month.

La Selecao have already sealed their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with an impressive record of 39 points from 15 games so far in CONEMBOL qualifying.

This month’s round of games are the final set of fixtures in the campaign, with Tite’s side facing Chile and Bolivia, as they look to secure top spot in the group.

Casemiro, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao have all been included in the 25-man panel for the games in Rio de Janeiro and La Paz.

Brazil’s abandoned qualifier against Argentina may be replayed later in the year, but with both sides already qualified, there is no pressure over a rescheduling.

Vini Jr has been in fantastic form for Los Blancos so far this season, with 15 goals in all competitions, but he is still waiting for his first senior international goal.