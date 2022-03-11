Real Betis talisman Sergio Canales has been playing with an injury

Real Betis are hitting a poor run of form at the most decisive part of the season. They’re now five games in a row without victory and are beginning to accumulate physical and mental wear and tear, so much so their promising season is threatening to unravel.

One thing they have in their favour, however, is the presence of Sergio Canales. The Cantabrian, one of the captains of the club and a key player in the dressing room, has been carrying issues for some time that’s preventing him from training normally according to Marca. He has an issue with his toe apparently.

Despite this, he’s continuing to play almost every game and carry the team while doing so. Nabil Fekir is rightly receiving a lot of praise for his excellent form this season but it’s Canales who’s the heartbeat of this Betis team. Hardworking, conscientious and remarkably talented, he’s one of La Liga’s finest players.