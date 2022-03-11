Former Barcelona winger Neymar Junior could be set for a shock Paris Saint-Germain exit.

The 30-year-old has now been with PSG for coming up to five years, scoring 60 times in 83 league appearances.

The Brazilian has helped the French giants win three Ligue 1 titles and plenty of other titles.

But he hasn’t been able to bring PSG the trophy they want the most – the UEFA Champions League.

And we now know it will be at least another year until PSG can end their wait.

PSG collapsed against Real Madrid on Wednesday, blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar struggled in the game, and while nothing was confirmed, there was talk of the Brazilian showing signs of fury in the dressing room after the game.

According to Romain Molina via Sport, PSG now want to get rid of Neymar Junior.

The club’s Qatar chiefs are said to be ‘tired’ of Neymar’s attitude and his lack of impact in games like this one.

The 30-year-old is still under contract for another three years, but it seems his future could be in doubt.