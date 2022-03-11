Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely determined to renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract

Paris Saint-Germain are reeling following their collapse against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening. Their entire project has been geared toward winning the Champions League but now another year has passed without that mission being accomplished. All their energy, as per Diario AS, has instead been centred on convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay.

But that’s not going to be easy. The nature of their defeat means that it’s far more likely Mbappe is going to leave PSG when his contract with the club expires than stay and given the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just months away that poses a real problem to the club’s ownership. They’re desperate for him to be a PSG player when he represents the French national team at the World Cup.

But it’s thought that Mbappe’s decision on his future will be accelerated by PSG’s exit. Despite the incredible amount of speculation about what he’s going to do in the summer he’s never actually communicated a decision; it’s going to be interesting in the coming weeks to see if the 23-year-old finally does.