Neymar Junior’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is no longer quite so assured

Paris Saint-Germain are reeling from Wednesday night’s defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result sent the French side crashing out of the Champions League at the last 16 despite holding a 2-0 aggregate lead heading into the final half-hour of the two-legged contest. It was an absolute collapse.

One of those being criticised in France is Neymar Junior as per Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian was signed in the summer of 2017 amid much fanfare but it’s not worked out the way it was intended. Five years has passed and Neymar never became the best player in the world; in fact, he declined from his peak at Barcelona. That was evident in Madrid on Wednesday night.

It’s highly possible, therefore, that in a summer of change PSG could try to move Neymar on at the end of this season even if the financial realities of his contract would make such a thing complex. But one thing for certain is that his future is no longer as assured at the Parc des Princes as it once was.