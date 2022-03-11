Micah Richards reveals he’s only been convinced that Karim Benzema is on the same level as Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski in the last six months

Micah Richards has revealed that he’s only been convinced that Karim Benzema is on the same level as Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski in the last six months. Richards was speaking after Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

It’s true that Benzema has become more important to Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer of 2018 but the Frenchman has always been an absolutely world-class performer. The 34-year-old has provided 30 goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances for Madrid so far this season.

Benzema joined Madrid in the summer of 2009 from Lyon and has since played 592 games for the club, contributing 309 goals and 156 assists in that time. He’s won it all at the Santiago Bernabeu; three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and a remarkable four Champions League titles. He’s also earned 94 caps for the French national team and scored 36 goals for his country.