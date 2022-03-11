Kylian Mbappe learned what makes Real Madrid unique on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe experienced what makes Real Madrid such a unique club on Wednesday evening. The Santiago Bernabeu was at its best as Los Blancos came from behind to beat and knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Frenchman arrived in the Spanish capital on Tuesday as a PSG player but left, according to Marca, more convinced of his ambition to leave for Madrid than ever. Because while PSG did what they’ve become accustomed to doing – blowing leads in Europe – Madrid did what they’re accustomed to doing – winning.

That’s in their DNA and that’s why they’re the most famous, prestigious football club in the world. And if Mbappe wants to take that next step and follow in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s no better place to do so that at the Santiago Bernabeu. It’s the place where legends of the game are made.