Kylian Mbappe breaks his silence after Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Real Madrid

Real Madrid came from 2-0 down on aggregate to win 3-2 against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening and book their place in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

It was very much the tale of two Frenchmen; Kylian Mbappe scored both of PSG’s goals while Karim Benzema scored Madrid’s three. Mbappe broke his silence with an Instagram post.

“Difficult moment,” the 23-year-old wrote. “The Champions League was a big goal for us and we failed. The season isn’t over and whatever happens we’ll remain united and determined until the last game of the season. Thanks to the supporters who are behind us and who made the trip. Ici c’est Paris.”

Madrid fans will be pleased to see that Mbappe promised to give his all until only the end of the season. That’s when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires and Madrid are absolutely determined to sign him when it does. Time will tell if it happens.

And he’d be an incredible signing. The striker has become one of the best players in European football and would improve every team that he walked into. Already a World Cup-winner with the French national team, he’s scored 157 goals for PSG since 2017.