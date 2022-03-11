Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña has spoken following his impressive display against his parent club.

The Blaugrana failed to make home advantage count in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Barca drew 0-0 against Galatasaray, who put on a fine defensive display with the help of goalkeeper Pena.

Peña is actually on loan from Barca, but he produced a number of top saves to keep his parent club at bay on Thursday night.

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen struggling and Neto set for an exit, Barca fans have been left excited over what the future might hold for Peña at Camp Nou.

But in the meantime, the 23-year-old is fully concentrated on matters at hand, which includes the second leg against Barcelona next week.

“(I’m) very happy for the game, with the team and for my personal level,” he said after the game, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am happy with the performance. I needed minutes and I am happy to have them here.

“I am concentrated on Galatasaray, though I know that I have a contract with Barca and on June 30 I have to return.”