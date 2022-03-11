Gianluigi Donnarumma posts apology on social media after error against Real Madrid

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been harshly criticised by the French press following his performance in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Italian goalkeeper was outmuscled by Karim Benzema moments before the Frenchman scored Madrid’s first goal, after which PSG basically collapsed. He’s posted an apology on social media in both Italian and French, admitting the last two days have been difficult but affirming that he’s focused of the future.

“The elimination from the Champions League was a tough blow,” Donnarumma said. “The last few days haven’t been easy but it’s from these difficult times that we emerge stronger. Now all we can do is think about the present, to win the league and give everything, as I’ve always done, for this shirt, this club and our fans. Let’s start again, all together. Allez Paris.”

Donnarumma joined PSG last summer on a free transfer form Milan after being named the best player at Euro 2020. The goalkeeper was crucial to Italy as they went all the way to the final and beat hosts England at Wembley Stadium. Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, however, he’s been alternating with former Madrid man Keylor Navas as the starting goalkeeper. The 23-year-old has played 18 games for PSG so far.