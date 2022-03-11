Eric Garcia says Barcelona will need to learn from their first leg clash with Galatasaray to get a win in Turkey.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men couldn’t take advantage of their home leg on Thursday night, drawing 0-0 at Camp Nou in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Barca pushed but couldn’t find the fluidity they have managed in the final third over recent weeks.

Galatasaray haven’t conceded away from home in Europe all season, and they exhibited the traits that have allowed them to amass that record in Catalonia.

It meant for a frustrating evening for Barca, who must not make a tricky trip to Istanbul, where they will need to win to progress to the quarter-finals.

And to achieve that, centre-back Garcia is keen for him and his teammates to learn from the lesson of Thursday night.

“It’s clear that we came to look for a win,” he told Movistar+. “Though, it’s not a good moment. We knew they were a competitive team.

“I think that the first half we have been lost in the pressure and then the second has looked like the game against Napoli at home.

“We have lacked the assertion that we have had. We knew that it was going to be complicated to close the tie, but we will go there with everything and learn the lesson of today.”