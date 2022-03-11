Eder Militao and the already iconic chair-waving celebration after Real Madrid’s defeat of Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid came from behind to beat and knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening. They were 2-0 down on aggregate heading into the final half-hour but managed to win the tie 3-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema. It was a truly magical night in the Spanish capital.

David Alaba went viral when he posted an image on Instagram of him raucously celebrating Benzema’s third goal by waving a chair in the air. But he wasn’t alone in using the chair to celebrate; Eder Militao, his partner at centre-back, was right there with him.

Militao is just 24 and is into his third season at Madrid, getting better with every passing game according to a report by Marca. Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane departed for pastures new this past summer but Militao, alongside Alaba, has ensured that they haven’t been missed. They’re the best centre-back partnership in Spain and one of the best in all of Europe.