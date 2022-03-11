Domènec Torrent did not forget his roots upon returning to Catalonia on Thursday evening.

Torrent, who is a former Barcelona B boss and first-team assistant is in charge of Galatasaray these days, and his side put on an impressive performance on Thursday night.

Galatasaray are struggling domestically, currently 12th, but in Europe, it has been a different story.

The Istanbul-based side are uneaten in Europe and they haven’t conceded away from home, continuing that run with a goalless draw against Barca at Camp Nou in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

But even after an excellent away performance in which Galatasaray limited a recently free-scoring Barca to few opportunities, Torrent did not forget his roots.

Having grown up and spent a number of his years as a coach in Catalonia, Torrent made sure he spoke in Catalan after the game.

When asked a question after the game, Torrent said: “I am going to answer you in Catalan because it’s my language and they will translate for you.”