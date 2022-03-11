Diego Simeone focuses on results not performances after Cadiz victory

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was focused on the positives at full time as his side sealed a 2-1 La Liga win over struggling Cadiz.

Los Rojiblancos picked up a crucial three points in domestic action ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Manchester United next week.

The hosts were not at their fluid best on the night, as goals either side of the break, from the in form Joao Felix and Rodrigo De Paul, cancelled out Alvaro Negredo’s equaliser at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

However, Simeone was pleased with another win on the board, as his charges look to confirm a Top Four finish in the coming weeks.

“The most important thing tonight is the result”, as per reports from Marca.

“There is less and less time left in the season and it’s important to win these games.

“In the second half we were better and broke up the game and reduced their chances to score.”

Atletico head to Manchester on the back of a 1-1 draw in the first leg last month following a late rally from Ralf Rangnick’s side in the Spanish capital.

Up next for Simeone’s defending champions on their return to domestic action next weekend is a Madrid derby against local rivals Rayo Vallecano on March 19.