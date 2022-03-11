Barcelona will go for Robert Lewandowski if they fail to land Erling Haaland this summer

Barcelona are determined to strengthen their squad this summer by finding low cost options in goal, defence and midfield before going all-out on recruiting a top-level centre-forward.

It’s no secret that Erling Haaland is Barcelona’s great desire but competition for the Norwegian’s signature is fierce. The striker is also wanted by Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Should they fall to land him they’re going to train their sights on another number nine. Several have been mentioned in a report by Diario Sport; Alexander Isak, Karim Adeyemi, Lautaro Martinez and, most recently, Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich marksman’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and negotiations to renew are yet to begin. He could therefore become available at the end of this season.

And what a player he is; so far this season he’s scored 42 goals in 35 games for the German club in all competitions. He’d add a serious goal threat to Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona side.