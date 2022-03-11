Barcelona have been dealt a potential transfer blow in their bid to land Dani Olmo this summer.

Olmo came through the La Masia academy as a youngster before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

Since then, he has gone on to become a success, joining Bundesliga giants RB Leizpig and becoming a regular for the Spain national team, under Luis Enrique.

Olmo shone during last summer’s Euro 2020 with Spain, and he caught the eye of Barcelona, who have been linked with the forward for some time.

Reports have claimed Barca could move to bring Olmo back this summer, though he may well have fallen behind in the priorities given Barca’s fresh hopes of spending big this summer.

In the meantime, Olmo has struggled with injury this season, and having returned to full fitness, he has made it clear he doesn’t plan to go anywhere.

“I don’t have any rush,” he told BILD via Diario AS. “I am very happy here and I still have a contract until 2024.

“I don’t see any reason to go this summer and to change clubs.

“I have just realised how quickly it (time) can go. I have had six difficult months and I am happy to return to play.

“I am only concentrated on the games, nothing more.”