Barcelona have left themselves with a big job to do in Istanbul.

The Blaugrana couldn’t get the job done in their home first leg against Galatasaray in the Europe League Round of 16.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men drew 0-0, with Galatasaray putting on a solid performance, with the help of goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, who is actually on loan from Barca.

Barca now face the unenviable task of going to Istanbul needing to win to progress.

And we already know that the NEF Stadyumu is no joke, particularly on European nights.

Not only that, but Galatasaray remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season, and after their draw at Camp Nou, they are yet to concede away from home.

They are the only team to stop Barcelona from scoring in this calendar year, and having managed that, they will not feat Barca in the second leg.

Galatasaray have hugely disappointed in the Turkish SuperLig this season, currently as low as 12th.

And unlikely to be playing European football next season, they are determined to make the most of their continental campaign this season.

They have looked like a different animal in Europe, compared to their home form, and make no mistake, Barcelona have their work cut out in the second leg.