Atletico Madrid Cadiz

Atletico Madrid gear up for Manchester United with Cadiz win

Atletico Madrid have warmed up for their Champions League trip to Manchester United with a 2-1 La Liga win over relegation battling Cadiz.

Los Rojiblancos saw their fixture moved to Friday night to allow for an extra day of preparation ahead of their last 16 second leg tie at Old Trafford.

Diego Simeone’s side have now opened up a five point gap inside the Top Four overnight as they aim to seal a qualification spot in next season’s competition.

The hosts were on top from the off, as Portuguese star Joao Felix continued his recent fine form, with a breakthrough inside the first three minutes in Madrid.

However, despite enjoying the better of the contest before the break, Atletico had to wait until the second 45 to make the points safe, as Alvaro Negredo levelled for Cadiz.

Simeone’s hosts kept their nerve late on, as Rodrigo De Paul steered home a loose ball inside the box, before teenage striker Javier Serrano was dismissed in the final minutes.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Negredo Diego Simeone Javier Serrano Joao Felix Rodrigo De Paul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.