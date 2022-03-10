Watch: Luka Modric celebrates like crazy in the dressing room after Real Madrid knock out Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid produced a stirring comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu last night. Los Blancos were 2-0 down on aggregate heading into the final half-hour only for a hat-trick from Karim Benzema to turn the tie on its head and send Madrid into the quarter-final of the Champions League.

It was a stunning night marked by the superb performance of Benzema but also Luka Modric. The 36-year-old playmaker’s drive, tenacity and technical prowess was absolutely integral in the decisive stages of the match and he proved just how much of a competitive animal he was during the tie.

And he knows how to celebrate, as footage that emerged after the game exhibited. Captured by El Chiringuito, Modric is seen embracing each and every one of his teammates in the dressing room after the final whistle and making sure they all know exactly how important their achievement was. A memorable moment.