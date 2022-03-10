Europa League News

Video: Sevilla unpick West Ham defence with beautiful set-piece routine

Sevilla have taken in the lead in their Europa League tie with West Ham – in some fashion too.

Chances were traded between the two sides in the first half of the match but as time ticked on, the match took on a much cagier nature.

As the local side pushed forward, they started to work some openings in the claret wall facing them. It was a well-crafted set-piece that blasted through it.

 

The free-kick from the right-side was floated to the edge of the box by Marcos Acuna, right into the path of Munir El-Haddadi. With the West Ham defence occupied by other runs, Munir was left unmarked to connect sweetly with ball.

West Ham did muster a response to the goal. Pushing forward down their right, it was only a sensational block by Jesus Navas that denied the visitors. Sevilla maintain their lead going into the closing stages of the match.

