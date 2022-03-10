Team News: Xavi shuffles pack for Barca-Galatasaray

Barcelona take on Galatasaray in the Europa League this evening and the confirmed line-ups have been announced.

Once again, manager Xavi Hernandez has decided to rotate some of the big names ahead of their clash with the Turkish giants.

Many had noted that Ferran Torres was finally rested at the weekend against Elche, but he returns to the side after another mixed performance as a substitute.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets will begin the match on the bench. The latter did so for Barcelona’s first leg against Napoli and as was the case then, Nico, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will hold down the midfield.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay makes his first start since returning from injury and Eric Garcia also returns to the team.

There are also a couple of familiar faces on the opposing side. Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent used to be part of the technical staff at Barcelona and goalkeeper Inaki Pena is currently on loan from the Catalans. Former player Arda Turan has once again been left out, denying him a Camp Nou reunion.