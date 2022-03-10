Santiago Bernabeu defies Modric and gives Mbappe ovation

Real Madrid fans may have been overjoyed with their comeback against PSG, but that did not stop Madridistas very public love-affair with Kylian Mbappe.

Before the match, Luka Modric had remarked that the Santiago Bernabeu needed to get behind their own players first and foremost, rather than the opposition.

That did not stop the local crowd cheering Mbappe’s name as the line-ups were read out before the match however, as noted by Mundo Deportivo. In stark contrast, his colleague and former Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was received by a chorus of whistles.

The very open courting of Kylian Mbappe is at unprecedented levels, with Madridistas even admiring Mbappe’s goal in the first tie despite the consequences for their team’s chances.

All said and done, everything worked out marvellously for the 13-time European champions. Not only did they witness an exhibition of Mbappe’s talents, Los Blancos progressed through the tie in the most thrilling fashion.