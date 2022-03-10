Mateu Alemany spoke positively of young goalkeeper Inaki Pena ahead of Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Galatasaray this evening.

The Blaugrana take on the Turkish giants at Camp Nou this evening and the clash sees them go up against one of their own.

Goalkeeper Pena, who is still only 23, was sent on loan to Galatasaray in January, and he plays against his former club tonight.

At time of writing, he has had a superb first half, too, denying an excellent Memphis Depay free-kick and producing an equally good save to deny another long-range effort from the Dutchman.

Pena will be hoping to challenge for a place at Barca next season, especially with Neto expected to leave and with Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

And speaking to Barca TV before the game, Blaugrana chief Mateu Alemany spoke positively of Pena, indicating towards a future for the stopper.

“It was valiant to go on loan. It will be a great experience for him, but he is an asset for Barcelona.”