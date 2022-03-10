Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has sent a message to the club’s fans following Wednesday night’s collapse.

Verratti and his teammates looked as though they were going to sail through to the Champions League quarter finals on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG‘s lead having already scored in the first leg, and it looked as though that might be that.

But amid a Luka Modric masterclass in midfield, Karim Benzema went on to score a super hat-trick, completely flipping the tie inside normal time.

Real Madrid won 3-2 on aggregate and it was yet another collapse from PSG, who have had a complicated relationship with the Champions League in their bid to win their first major European title.

On the back of the performance, a number of PSG players have apologised to the fans for what happened at the Bernabeu.

And Verratti has become the latest, penning a message on Instagram.

“It’s really very difficult to accept a defeat like this,” he wrote. “You deserve our apologies.

“We will try until the end to give you back what you deserve.

“We remain united because the best days are to come.”