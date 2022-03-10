Leipzig’s Dani Olmo opens up on his future amid links to Barcelona

Dani Olmo has opened up on his future in comments to Sport Bild carried by Diario AS. The Spanish international was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window but stayed put at Leipzig; he’s revealed he’s not in much of a hurry.

“I’m not in a hurry,” he said. “I’m very happy here and I still have a contract until 2024. I see no reason to leave this summer and change clubs. I just realised how fast time can go. I’ve had six difficult months and I’m happy to be able to play again.

“I only concentrate on my games and nothing else. I’d like to play in Champions League, that’s clear. And everyone here feels the same. That’s our goal and I’m sure we’ll achieve it this year.”

Olmo, 23, was born in Terrassa in Catalonia but traded Barcelona for Dinamo Zagreb when he was 16. He broke into the Croatian side’s first team a year later and spent the next five years there before joining Leipzig in 2020. Since then, he’s provided 15 goals and 18 assists in 78 appearances for the German club.

He’s also a key part of Luis Enrique’s La Roja, earning 18 senior caps for his country and scoring three goals. Valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, he’s one of the most interesting young players in the European game and will continue to be closely tracked by the continent’s elite, both at home in Spain and elsewhere.