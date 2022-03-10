Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence following Paris Saint-Germain’s exit from the Champions League.

Real Madrid completed a stunning comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night to defeat PSG from behind.

Los Blancos were two goals down on aggregate but Karim Benzema went on to score a hat-trick to secure a memorable win.

Despite PSG’s defeat, Real Madrid target Mbappe shone, putting in excellent performances and scoring in both legs.

After the game, there was plenty of intrigue over how Mbappe would react having played so well only to be let down by those at the other end of the pitch.

But he put spoke with grace in his Instagram post after having chance to collect his thoughts following the defeat.

“It’s a difficult moment. The Champions League was a great objective, but we failed,” he wrote.

“The season has not ended and whatever happens we will be together, and with determination until the last game of the season,

“Many thanks to all the fans who helped us and who were with us on the trip.”

Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the summer, and curiously, Los Blancos can already begin talks over a pre-contract agreement.

Real Madrid did not start talks ahead of the Champions League clash out of respect, but there is little stopping them now that the tie is done and dusted.