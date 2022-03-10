Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema had a 15-minute conversation after last night’s game

Real Madrid produced a remarkable comeback last night to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League. PSG were leading 2-0 on aggregate heading into the second half thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe only for compatriot Karim Benzema to score three times inside the final half-hour to win the game.

The friendship between the two is well known and after the game, according to Marca, the two had a 15 minute conversation in one of the rooms attached to the changing area of the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe’s mother was also apparently present for the intimate chat.

Mbappe was quite clearly absolutely devastated on the final whistle as another year will pass without him claiming European football’s premier prize. The nature of PSG’s defeat, another second-leg collapse reminiscent of the famous remontada defeat to Barcelona back in 2017, will undoubtedly increase the intensity of speculation relating to Mbappe’s future beyond this season.